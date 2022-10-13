Local event brings police, community together

Local children, parents and community members participated in the Kaufman Night Out on Oct. 4 at the First Assembly of God Church. Local police handed out hotdogs, popcorn and cold sodas while talking with crowd members who attended.
“We’re here to work with you and for you,” said Kaufman Police Chief Les Edwards. He thanked the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman Fire Department, Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Highway Patrol and KISD Police for helping at the event.
Working with local police agencies “makes my job easier,” said District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. “We want to know each other before we need each other.”
