If you’re looking for a way to celebrate this Veterans Day, look no further than right here in Kaufman County.
Each year, Kaufman County Veteran Services put together numerous ceremonies to honor our veterans. With the upcoming holiday, they plan to continue their Veterans Day tradition by hosting a ceremony in the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park located at 3800 S. Houston St.
All are invited to gather at 11 a.m. to hear guest speakers and a presentation honoring one of the veterans who has had an impact on our community.
Paul Murrey Ford will host a Veterans Day luncheon for all attendees and their families. The luncheon will take place at 1105 E. Mulberry St. immediately following the wall service and is expected to start around 11:45 a.m.
Always Accurate Hospice will host a Veterans Day beans and cornbread luncheon to thank our veterans for their service. The luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1404 S. Washington St.
