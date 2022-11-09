Preliminary results: Kaufman ISD bond issue is voted down

When casting votes on the Nov. 8 ballot, Kaufman residents were met with two bond issue prepositions from the Kaufman Independent School District.
Preliminary results from Nov. 8 show Proposition A garnered 4,846 votes, with roughly 57% voting against the bond and roughly 43% voting to pass the bond. Proposition B was faced with even larger gaps in voting with 2,990 voters — roughly 61% — voting against the bond and 1,913 voters — roughly 39% — voting to pass it. The last bond issue to pass in Kaufman ISD was six years ago, for the construction of Kaufman High School.
Proposition A called for a $77.4 million bond to construct a new building at Phillips Elementary School. Other additions include four classrooms at Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center, eight classrooms at Kaufman High School, a gym addition at Kaufman Junior High School, and an ag barn. There are also additional school security measures covered in this proposition. Proposition B outlined a request for $12.5 million for a covered practice field for athletics, physical education classes and extracurricular activities. It also covered relocating the baseball field, as well as new tennis courts. The bond also was voted down on the municipal ballot this spring.
More local elections results will be online at www.kaufmanherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.