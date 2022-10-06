Pro football player to speak at men’s conference

Keith Davis, a former player for the New York Giants and alumnus of the University of Southern California, will speak at “Iron Sharpens Iron,” a dinner and speech in Kaufman.
Davis played for the USC Trojans during two Rose Bowl championship games. He also had the highest grade point average of his entire football team, capturing the Toyota Leadership Award for Outstanding Academics.
Signed by the New York Giants in 1988, Davis only played in a few preseason games before a knee injury ended his professional football career. Despite his abridged career, Davis was one of the strongest players on the team, bench-pressing 515 pounds and leg-pressing 1,800 pounds.
Davis is still an active member of the NFL Players Association, Dallas Chapter. He has delivered motivational presentations to more than 3,000 schools in 25 countries.
Davis will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Kaufman County Cowboy Church at 5970 Texas Highway 243.
For more information, contact Jim Wood at (559) 363-2898 or Tyson Waisath at (903) 279-6573.
