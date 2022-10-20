Election Day Vote Centers

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

St. Ann Catholic Church Fellowship Hall 806 N Washington St. Kaufman

Ola Church of Christ Fellowship Hall 9720 State Hwy 243 Kaufman

First Baptist Church, Forney Chapel 1003 FM 741 Forney

Talty Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 5210 N FM 148 Crandall

Terrell Service Ctr. Training Room 400 Industrial Blvd Terrell

Ables Springs Fire Station Lobby 30000 FM 429 N Terrell

Devonshire HOA Community Center 1201 Ravenhill Rd Forney

Terrell Sub Courthouse Training Center 408 E. College St. Terrell

Elmo Fire Station Lobby 12777 FM 2728 Terrell

Scurry Administration Building 10705 State Hwy 34 Scurry

Beacon Hill Baptist Church Foyer 594 Hwy 80 West Forney

Mustang Creek Church Foyer 13851 FM 548 Forney

First Baptist Church, Kemp Great Room 1320 S. Elm Kemp

Mabank City Hall Council Chambers 129 E Market St. Mabank

Pointview Baptist Church 110 Highway 3039 Combine

Crandall/Combine Community Center 500 W Lewis/FM3039 Crandall

First Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall 203 Main St Terrell

Bingo Hall, Terrell 14701 Hwy 205 Terrell

Abner Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6877 FM 2727 Kaufman

Post Oak Bend Community Center 1175 CR 278 Kaufman

Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room 200 E Main St. Forney

Bethlehem Baptist Church Gym 500 S Frances St. Terrell

East Side Church of Christ Foyer 627 S. FM 548 Forney

Kaufman County Library Community Rm 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman

The Oasis at Heartland Lobby 3558 Kirby Ln. Heartland 75126

Warsaw Community Center Lobby 6430 FM 148 Kaufman

Early voting hours

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4

Early voting locations

Kaufman County Library Community Room 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman

Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room 200 E. Main St. Forney

Terrell Sub Courthouse Training Center 408 E. College St. Terrell

Kept Sub Courthouse Court Room 103 N. Main St. Kemp

Crandall Combine Community Center Community Room 500 W. Lewis Crandall

Terrell ISD Excel Center Training Room 1251 Colquitt Rd. Terrell

