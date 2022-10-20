Election Day Vote Centers
7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
St. Ann Catholic Church Fellowship Hall 806 N Washington St. Kaufman
Ola Church of Christ Fellowship Hall 9720 State Hwy 243 Kaufman
First Baptist Church, Forney Chapel 1003 FM 741 Forney
Talty Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 5210 N FM 148 Crandall
Terrell Service Ctr. Training Room 400 Industrial Blvd Terrell
Ables Springs Fire Station Lobby 30000 FM 429 N Terrell
Devonshire HOA Community Center 1201 Ravenhill Rd Forney
Terrell Sub Courthouse Training Center 408 E. College St. Terrell
Elmo Fire Station Lobby 12777 FM 2728 Terrell
Scurry Administration Building 10705 State Hwy 34 Scurry
Beacon Hill Baptist Church Foyer 594 Hwy 80 West Forney
Mustang Creek Church Foyer 13851 FM 548 Forney
First Baptist Church, Kemp Great Room 1320 S. Elm Kemp
Mabank City Hall Council Chambers 129 E Market St. Mabank
Pointview Baptist Church 110 Highway 3039 Combine
Crandall/Combine Community Center 500 W Lewis/FM3039 Crandall
First Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall 203 Main St Terrell
Bingo Hall, Terrell 14701 Hwy 205 Terrell
Abner Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 6877 FM 2727 Kaufman
Post Oak Bend Community Center 1175 CR 278 Kaufman
Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room 200 E Main St. Forney
Bethlehem Baptist Church Gym 500 S Frances St. Terrell
East Side Church of Christ Foyer 627 S. FM 548 Forney
Kaufman County Library Community Rm 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman
The Oasis at Heartland Lobby 3558 Kirby Ln. Heartland 75126
Warsaw Community Center Lobby 6430 FM 148 Kaufman
Early voting hours
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4
Early voting locations
Kaufman County Library Community Room 3790 S. Houston St. Kaufman
Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room 200 E. Main St. Forney
Terrell Sub Courthouse Training Center 408 E. College St. Terrell
Kept Sub Courthouse Court Room 103 N. Main St. Kemp
Crandall Combine Community Center Community Room 500 W. Lewis Crandall
Terrell ISD Excel Center Training Room 1251 Colquitt Rd. Terrell
