The ground is set to break at South Pointe Park, the largest development project in Kaufman history, at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
South Pointe Park at Kaufman Sports Village will sit on 52 acres of city conveyed land and features a 147,000-square-foot sporting complex with basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts; indoor turf, batting cages, and an eight-lane bowling alley.
A 100-room hotel, 180 units of housing, a three-story office building and a splash park with walking trails, along with retail shopping spaces, will round out the development.
The project will break ground at the corner of South Houston Street and the State Highway 34 Bypass. Cedar Crest Development Company of Dallas is the developer of the $130 million public-private partnership project.
“Cedar Crest approached the city with a great concept,” said Mike Slye, Kaufman city manager. “We strongly believe this development will bring significant attention, activity, and jobs to the area.” The planned development is for three phases over five years and will create an estimated 250 jobs. Phase 1 will include the Sportsplex, hotel, three retail sites, and a gas station and convenience store. Phase 2 contains mixed-used housing and office space, and Phase 3 adds 69 townhomes.
“We wanted to create a destination for people to live, work, walk and play for this area of the county and region and be a model for post-Covid-19 environment,” said David Willis, managing partner and CEO of Cedar Crest. “The city of Kaufman was an ideal partner and location.”
Local community hiring and minority business inclusion are important for the development, he added.
The Sportsplex is the anchor of the development. The facility will have unique features and the ability to stage and host events and tournaments simultaneously, including basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and bowling. Sports Facilities Management, a sports management company based in Clearwater, Florida, will manage the facility.
“We wanted this to be a gathering spot because of its tremendous potential,” said Willis. Kaufman Independent School District has signed an agreement to hold and host sports activities inside the facility, he said.
The developer estimates the project will have a $100 million impact in the area over the next 20 years. Manning, APC is the architect for the project, and Hispanic-owned Azteca Enterprises is the general contractor, according to the developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.