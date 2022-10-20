Genesis Center of North Texas names new director

The Genesis Center has served women and children in crisis for more than 20 years. The Christian-based facility serves women recovering from domestic abuse, facing homelessness, or recovering from addiction.
Genesis Center recently changed its name to Genesis Center North Texas. The center is on 12 acres of land just north of Kaufman that can be utilized for expanded ministry. The board of directors is currently working to improve services for its current residents and to expand into classes and potential housing for the community. A large part of the residents’ experience is the pastoral care that has now been re-focused and coordinated with Christian community partners to foster faith-based relationships.
Amanda Lewis is the new executive director of the
organization after volunteering there for seven years, supporting administration, transporting residents, coordinating events, and providing one-on-one resident support.
“The excitement around Genesis Center North Texas’ potential is growing, and a formal plan will be completed over the course of the next few months,” she said.
Lewis previously directed the completion of the center’s building originally designed for medical services that has been transformed into a counseling center and meeting space for residents. She currently is the mayor of Forney and holds a masters degree in hospital administration and brings a background of servant leadership, having spent the last 10 years serving as a director on various nonprofit boards and in the public sector for the City of Forney.
“I am overjoyed to return to Genesis Center North Texas and lead with a common vision alongside the board and staff to better meet the needs of the women and children, as well as the community at large,” she added. “I can’t wait to see where the Lord leads us all as He is truly present among us in this ministry.”
The center offers counseling, shelter, resources for daily needs, parenting classes, GED preparation, job services, medical referrals and spiritual mentoring. Residents are offered classes to learn ways to cope with domestic violences, substance abuse, anger management, as well as focusing on life skills.
Genesis Center North Texas does not receive any state or federal funds and is supported by private donors, churches, and donations from businesses, as well as revenue generated by the Twice Around Thrift Store.
The thrift store receives donations from the public from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday thru Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The store is open for shopping from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Specials and promotions occur regularly, and the Christmas store is now open. All net proceeds go directly to serving its residents, so the center appreciates everyone who donates and shops at the largest thrift store in Kaufman County.
Genesis Center North Texas is excited about its new leadership, growth, and historically-impactful presence in Kaufman County. For more information on how to volunteer your time, talents, or treasures, call and ask to speak to Mrs. Lewis at 972-932-4351 or if you are looking for more information, Mrs. Lewis is always available to speak to any individual or group.
