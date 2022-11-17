Board of trustees for KISD discusses school programs

As the 2022 year approaches a close, Kaufman ISD amps up for the 2023 school year with both ongoing and soon-to-come programs.
At the Nov. 14 meeting, the Kaufman school board met to discuss a variety of topics on the agenda. Starting off the evening, students from the marching band, cross country and FFA programs shared their gratitude with the board for all their support and having successful seasons thus far.
Amy Keith presented a new program for the community that targets students and teachers looking to further education. Kaufman ISD is partnering with Texas A&M Commerce to offer their Pride Pathway courses. Pride Pathway is an alternative to traditional courses where students can sign up for seven-week terms at any point throughout the year. With a minimum of two classes each term, the fee for registration is $750, an incredibly cheaper option than traditional university. The seven-week term is completed at the student’s leisure in their own time and the district is offering a reimbursement for paraprofessionals in the district. For every term completed with a B grade or higher, paraprofessionals will be reimbursed $500 of the $750 tuition. Subjects include health administration services, general studies, criminal justice, organizational leadership, and safety and health. This program will commence in January 2023.
The board also discussed audit findings from the districtwide intruder detection program. The intruder detection program consists of professionals checking alternative access to the school buildings to make sure intruders cannot enter the campus without proper entry protocol. So far, Kaufman Junior High and Nash Elementary have passed with flying colors, ensuring that students are safe from potential intruders. At least two other schools will undergo the detection process by the December school board meeting.
When discussing action plans this month, the board of trustees read a letter of resignation from Casey Becker. In his letter, Becker outlines that he will need to resign due to health conditions. The board unanimously voted to accept the motion and will discuss options for potentially filling the vacancy at a later date. KISD is supportive of Becker at this time, and attendees were dressed in unison, wearing t-shirts to support the Becker family.
