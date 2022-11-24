Darren Harvey publishes Frogeyed Pass children’s book

It’s best to look at life through rose-colored glasses and find a sense of humor for all the mishaps we may encounter. Darren Harvey found his own way to capture the moment in his book, Frogeyed Pass.
Harvey was born in Dallas and after serving in the Navy, moved to Kaufman County in 1990. While in Dallas, Harvey spent 10 years working for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and Community Corrections Department. This provided him with a fluid transition into his new position as a KISD school suspension teacher, and then a KISD police officer.
Before relocating to Kaufman, Harvey felt called into ministry. For nine years, he was a minister at what is now Community Life Church.
Harvey also had an apt for artistry and would often give away his own paintings. During the COVID pandemic, Harvey began toying with drawing cartoons and with endless time in isolation, felt a calling to create a book.
Throughout his time as both an officer and minister, he experienced many things that could only be described as divine comedy. Frogeyed Pass shares a variety of cartoons meshed with bible verses, creating a new take on God’s sense of humor. The book targets those ages 13-21, however, all ages should be able to appreciate the laughable content.
This is Harvey’s first book and it was released earlier this year. All proceeds are being donated to the Salvation Army.
