Local youth wins big at State Fair of Texas

Logan LaRue has some big reasons to be smiling this month.
At the State Fair of Texas, his rabbit, a junior Argent Brun buck, won Best of Breed.
Then he took the titles for Best of Breed and Best Opposite of Breed with his Argente Brun junior buck and intermediate doe.
Best Opposite of breed with his Champagne D’Argent intermediate doe.
Logan also placed 10th in his class with his Santa Gertrudis heifer at the State Fair of Texas Junior Show. Congratulations Logan!
