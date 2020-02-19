Heartland youth scrambles to win at Fort Worth Stock Show

Celise Lemons won a $500 purchase certificate toward a heifer for a 4-H or FFA project for exhibition at next year’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. The certificate, presented by Stock Show Calf Scramble Committee Chairman, Paxton Motheral, was sponsored by Producers Trading Company. 

 Courtesy Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH – Celise Lemons of Heartland, a member of Crandall FFA, caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Lemons’s parents are Darren and Becky Lemons. Her award was sponsored by Producers Trading Company.

