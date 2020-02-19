Heartland youth scrambles to win at Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH – Celise Lemons of Heartland, a member of Crandall FFA, caught a calf during the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Lemons’s parents are Darren and Becky Lemons. Her award was sponsored by Producers Trading Company.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kaufman resident captures win at Fort Worth Stock Show
- Grand jury indicts 3 men in Scurry armed robbery
- Scurry-Rosser community raises funds for livestock purchases
- Early voting starts Tuesday
- Carjacking suspect arrested
- Three candidates running for 422nd District Court
- Crandall girl captures win at Fort Worth Stock Show
- Scurry-Rosser boys end home season with OT win
- Death sentence overturned in Brownlow case
- Arena polo arrives in Kaufman
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.