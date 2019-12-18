Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital hosts Diabetes Basics classes the third Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a recipe exchange and planning session for 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. The meeting will be in Conference Room A, Basement Level of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman at 850 Ed Hall Drive. This support group is free to the community.
No pre-registration required but space is limited. The Diabetes Basics offers assistance in self-management to individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes. The program will assist participants in conducting a self-assessment and support them in setting goals to meet their individual needs.
Enrollment is available at http://TexasHealth.org/Classes or by calling 1-877-THR-WELL.
For more information, please contact Anita Hurtado at (972) 932-5252.
