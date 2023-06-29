Peavy family keeping a legacy going through baseball

The Peavy family of Scurry-Rosser is always ready to play some baseball. They are always looking to hit a home run for Scurry-Rosser High School. In this photo are left to right Caleb Peavy, Troy Peavy, Trey Peavy, Cagle Peavy, and Todd Peavy.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

When you grow up in a small town like Scurry, Texas, you dream of playing for the Wildcats at Scurry-Rosser High School. This is a story about a family that has a deep connection to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team.

Cagle and Caleb Peavy earned All-District honors this season on the baseball field. They played a key part in helping the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team post a 21-9 overall record this season. During this season, the Wildcats captured a district title in baseball for the first time since the year 2000. Also, the Wildcats advanced to the regional quarter final playoff round which Is one of the best playoff runs in school history.

