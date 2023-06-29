Peavy family keeping a legacy going through baseball

When you grow up in a small town like Scurry, Texas, you dream of playing for the Wildcats at Scurry-Rosser High School. This is a story about a family that has a deep connection to the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team.
Cagle and Caleb Peavy earned All-District honors this season on the baseball field. They played a key part in helping the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team post a 21-9 overall record this season. During this season, the Wildcats captured a district title in baseball for the first time since the year 2000. Also, the Wildcats advanced to the regional quarter final playoff round which Is one of the best playoff runs in school history.
Historically, the Peavy family has been associated with some of the most successful baseball teams that have ever come through Scurry-Rosser High School.
At the beginning of the 2023 season, Scurry-Rosser knew that they had the potential to be very good. They had the personnel to win a championship.
“Coming into the 2023 baseball season, the team was looking solid during practices and preseason tournaments,” Caleb Peavy said. “The team had a huge potential to make something happen. Everyone’s expectations may not have been for us to go three rounds into the playoffs, but we went 10-0 in district, and it has been around 20 years since we have been district champs. “
Caleb Peavy recalls the absolute refusal to lose attitude from he and his teammates as they battled Edgewood in the area playoff round this season.
“One of the many special memories I have was in the second round of the playoffs vs. Edgewood. In the series, we came up short in game one and after that game when I looked around, no one was hanging their heads because we all knew that we could beat them. We knew there was another game tomorrow and that game would be ours. They had just won the first small battle, but we were coming back ten times harder for the next game,” Caleb Peavy said. Note: Scurry-Rosser won game two 12-8 and game three 4-3 to take the series.
Cagle Peavy also remembers that thrilling playoff series victory over Edgewood, but another thing will live in his memory as well when he looks back at this outstanding season.
“The fun bus rides home after a win, and then stopping to eat. Those were all good memories,” Cagle Peavy said.
Cagle and Caleb Peavy are doubly aware of the last name that they carry and of the history that the team made this season.
“My brother and I work hard every day to represent our family and our school the best we can, and if feels good to be a part of a great Wildcat season, that made a little bit of history,” Caleb Peavy said.
“It is a family expectation to do the best we can and work to be great at whatever we do,” Cagle Peavy said.” “We all work hard to make a name for ourselves.”
“Overall, the success that we had as team this season feels really good, and I am glad to be a part of Wildcat history,” Cagle Peavy said.
Success on the baseball field is nothing new in the Peavy family. The Peavy baseball legacy in Scurry-Rosser goes all the way back to when they were kids. All of the Peavy’s in this story, Troy, Todd, Trey, Cagle, and Caleb have all played baseball and other sports in Scurry-Rosser for many years. They really know the significance of what it means to wear the green and white colors of Scurry-Rosser High School.
Specifically, In 1985, Scurry-Rosser had a tremendous baseball team that advanced all the way to the regional finals playoff round. Two players on that team were Troy and Todd Peavy who are Caleb and Cagle’s uncles.
Baseball will always be baseball, but in 1985 the game was played a little bit differently than it is today.
“As for the ’85 team, I believe we had only lost one district game in three years and the really good pitcher from Caddo Mills had graduated (they beat us out in bi-district playoff round the previous two years),” Todd Peavy said. Note: The 1985 Scurry-Rosser baseball team in the Class 1A playoffs defeated Bynum, Lingleville, and Trenton to make it to the regional finals. Also, the 2000 Scurry-Rosser baseball team made it to the Class 2A regional finals after knocking out Paris Chisum, Palmer, and Peaster.
When he looks back, Todd Peavy has some special memories from that 1985 season.
“Playing on the left side of the infield with my brother, being with my friends, and just enjoying the moment,” Todd Peavy said.
“Times were different, and the game was different,” Troy Peavy said. “We practiced in what we wore to school that day, and no one had their own equipment other than a glove. My brother, Todd, used softball gloves for four years and nobody even knew. My Mimi went to K-Mart during a blue light special and bought us two gloves,” Troy Peavy said.
In 1985, Scurry-Rosser had limited baseball gear, and their facilities weren’t top notch. But the team made the most of it and found a way to win. One of the keys to their success was they played baseball together all the time. Their team chemistry was very important too.
“The team had three bats, one wooden bat from the 1960’s and two aluminum bats. One was short and one was long,” Troy Peavy said. “The field that we played on at the time did not even have an outfield fence because it was a cow pasture. Our call signs were just someone yelling for you to bunt or steal. We did, however, play catch whenever we went to someone’s house. We all loved to play the game,” Troy Peavy said.
Today, Troy and Todd Peavy marvel at the talent levels and physical abilities of their nephews and the other young Scurry-Rosser athletes that they watch play. They are also very proud of what the 2023 Scurry-Rosser baseball team and their nephews accomplished this season.
“Today, watching these young men play the game is like watching a college team play,” Troy Peavy said. “Back in the day, Scurry-Rosser had some horses that could run, throw, and catch but today the knowledge of the game and physical abilities is far past what we knew.”
“I am proud of them, and I was hoping that they would win the state championship,” Todd Peavy said. “Lord willing, they will win it together next year. They are much better ball players than their uncles.”
Trey Peavy, Caleb and Cagle’s father, played baseball for Scurry-Rosser in the early to mid 1990’s. The teams that Trey played on at Scurry-Rosser were good and full of talent. Also, the players had played together in rec leagues since they were kids.
As Trey reached high school, Scurry-Rosser had hired a new young head baseball coach by the name of Paul Carmon. The players sensed he was driven to win. With Coach Carmon leading the way, Scurry-Rosser had some seasons to remember. Note: After leaving Scurry-Rosser, Coach Carmon would go on to build the Rowlett Eagles baseball program into a state powerhouse.
“In the 1994 season, we had just hired a new coach by the name of Paul Carmon,” Trey Peavy said. “He brought a lot of intensity and excitement to the program. We made it to the playoffs in 1994 but lost in the bi-district playoff round. Then, in the 1995 and 1996 seasons, we made it to the area playoff game but just couldn’t get the win necessary to move on.”
The bond that Trey Peavy built with his baseball teammates has lasted for many years.
“I can recall small glimpses of games from back then, but what I remember the most are the times I spent with my teammates on the bus headed to and from baseball games,” Trey Peavy said. “There were bonds formed on those bus rides that are still intact today almost 30 years later. There is something to be gained from riding the bus as a team after a hard loss, where we all just sit in silence with each other, reflecting on what just happened, or celebrating all the way back to the school after a big win.”
When he watched his sons play this season, the main emotion that flooded through Trey Peavy was happiness. He also had a vision of baseball glory for next year’s Scurry-Rosser team.
“Personally, I was very happy for my sons to be on the same field,” Trey Peavy said. “That was something that my brothers were able to share and to be honest something that I had envied.”
“Hopefully, along with the fantastic group of young men that make up our current Scurry-Rosser baseball squad, they can improve on this season next year and win the state title!,” Trey Peavy said.
The Peavy men are very proud of Scurry-Rosser and distinctly humble when it comes to their part in the Wildcats baseball tradition. There is not any question that when it comes down to it, the Peavy men will always support and cheer for their beloved Wildcats.
Where are they now:
In 2023: Cagle Peavy is still a talented catcher and pitcher for the Scurry-Rosser baseball team. His future looks very bright. He will be a senior next year at Scurry-Rosser high School.
In 2023, Caleb Peavy is still a talented shortstop, pitcher, and left fielder for the Scurry-Rosser baseball team. His future looks very bright. He will be a sophomore next year at Scurry-Rosser High School.
In 1985, Troy Peavy was a valuable player for the Scurry-Rosser-Rosser baseball team. Now, he is a Lieutenant in the Dallas Fire and Rescue Department.
In 1985, Todd Peavy was a valuable third baseman and pitcher for the Scurry-Rosser baseball team. Now, he is the head pastor of the Victory Church in Scurry-Rosser.
In the early 1990’s Trey Peavy was a valuable right fielder and catcher for the Scurry-Rosser baseball team. Now, he is the director of sales and marketing for RTT Engineered Solutions in Rockwall.
