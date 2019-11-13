Lone Star CASA has announced the swearing in of eight new child advocates and the appointment of a new executive director effective Nov. 11.
The new director, Lauren Rowe, will be taking over the responsibilities of previous director Lucille Bell.
“We are delighted that Lauren has accepted this position,” President of the Board Kellie Hohenshelt said. “She has an exceptional background serving and growing nonprofits, and we feel fortunate to have her vision, insight and leadership in helping Lone Star CASA continue to grow and fulfill its vital mission in Kaufman and Rockwall counties.”
Rowe has more than 15 years of experience working with nonprofits. Previously, Rowe served as Director of Child and Club Safety at the Boys and Girls Club of America where she provided consultation to over 200 organizations throughout the Southwest Region and acted as an advocate for the safety of staff, volunteers and youth. Prior to her time at the Boys and Girls Club of America, Rowe served as the National Senior Director of Victim Services at Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and as Director of Programs and Operations at Friends of Wednesday’s Child. In her new role with Lone Star CASA, Rowe will manage a team of six staff members and approximately 100 volunteer advocates and will be responsible for raising funds and fostering relationships with community partners and stakeholders.
“To be chosen to serve an organization that serves to protect our most vulnerable population, abused and neglected children, is a great honor,” Rowe said. “I am eager to build off of the work that Lucille has done for the past 15 years and work with the incredible staff, volunteers and board of Lone Star CASA, as well as our amazing community members, to provide children in Rockwall and Kaufman counties who come into the court system hope for the future.”
The organization also welcomed new child advocates Macia Robbins, Donna Jaqueete, Seidy Trent, Stacey Watson, Terrie Hornoer, Monica Lamb and Beth Cloud, who were sworn in as child advocates on Oct. 30.
