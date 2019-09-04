The basis of Kaufman’s local credit union was chartered in 1952 in Texarkana, Texas, to serve the employees and families of the East Texas Motor Freight System. Over the years, RelyOn Credit Union has had various changes in its name, but has always had the same mission—to improve the financial life of each member while offering affordable, quality service they can rely on and trust. And so RelyOn Credit Union was born.
The credit union has opened its doors to the community and expanded its charter to allow everyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Dallas and Kaufman Counties to join.
“We’re proud to say that we have been involved with the community of Kaufman since 2003,” said RelyOn CEO Sarah Spooner. “The mission of all credit unions is ‘people helping people.’ Whether you are a member or not, we support the communities we serve because when our communities thrive, our credit union thrives.”
Consumer awareness of credit unions is rising as communities are becoming aware of their banking options.
“I get asked a lot what the difference is between a credit union and bank. I’ve found the simplest answer is to say we’re not-for-profit, that resonates with a lot of people,” Kaufman Branch Manager Greg Goebel stated. A common misconception about credit unions is that they are behind the times.
“Not so,” Goebel laughed. “Any product or service you can get at the big bank down the street, you can find here at RelyOn.” Online loan and checking account applications, mobile banking, bill pay and eStatements are all available. And, in fact, RelyOn has several new technologies in the works, including text banking as well as video banking. “There’s still a need for a branch, but not like there was 10-plus years ago,” Spooner said.
Keeping members at the forefront of the experience, calls about these new services will be answered by a person, not a robot.
As a member-owned credit union serving the community for more than 65 years, customers can RelyOn the credit union through all of life’s milestones. Whether it’s teaching kids good savings habits, buying a home, or taking care of day-to-day financial needs, members can trust that RelyOn Credit Union will be here to help every step of the way.
RelyOn is located at 315 E. Fair St. in Kaufman. Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Drive through hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The credit union can be reached at (972) 932-8323.
