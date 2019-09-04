Barry J. Pierce brings business acumen to accounting clients

Barry J. Pierce is a local Certified Public Accountant who has been in Kaufman for more than 19 years.
In 2003, Pierce opened his own firm using the experience he gained from past positions. Pierce was a chief financial officer and chief executive officer for several corporate companies before opening his own practice.
“What sets my firm apart from the others is we offer a wide variety of services, beside just taxes, and we are open year round,” Pierce said. “Also, my firm’s experienced staff and ownership have years of experience in accounting, payroll, financial planning and preparing taxes.”
As the firm has experienced this growth, they have continued to provide the quality services that clients need and deserve.
“My firm has been blessed over the years with wonderful clients, and as a result of their satisfaction with the services we offer, we have continued to see steady growth,” Pierce said.
Although taxes are a main part of Barry J. Pierce CPA firm, Pierce and his staff offer other diverse services. Payroll services, accounting/bookkeeping services, virtual CFO services, financial planning services and managerial consultations are all available.
These services are for businesses or individuals who need resources to help their businesses thrive. Pierce is a business owner himself and understands the struggles that owning a business can bring.
“My firm has a vast understanding of taxes, accounting principles as well as business principles, and we are here to help individuals and business owners,” Pierce said.
The company’s mission is to make sure the client’s needs are priority, and they are committed to meeting the needs of the client.
“Without the referrals of my existing clients and repeat customers, we would not be in business,” Pierce said. “Thank you!”
The firm is open year round. The office is located at 1004 S. Washington St. Suite 100.
