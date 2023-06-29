Birth mother, adoptive mother will sign new book, Lost and Found

Lana Crow, a local from Kaufman, and Laura Buchanan will have a book signing on July 11 for their new book Lost and Found at the Kaufman County Library. The book tells the story of how Crow's and Buchanan's paths intersect through open adoption after Buchanan placed her son for adoption and Crow adopted him, and the journey of how they all reconnected years later.
Each chapter of the book tells Crow's and Buchanan's lives going on simultaneously. Crow has been a Kaufman resident for more than 40 years and began her adoption journey when she adopted her first child, Lindsey. Her second adoption, of her son Nathan, is where Crow and Buchanan connected. Now Crow, along with co-author Buchanan, share their local story with the Kaufman community in their new book.
