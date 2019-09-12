Mission Prep serves senior living facility with Center

Last week, several high school seniors from Mission Prep, a local private Christian school, partnered with the North Texas Food Bank and The Center to serve residents of Bluffview Senior Village in Crandall.
Bluffview, a senior living facility with 48 apartments, is regularly the third stop for The Center’s produce truck on the first Tuesday of each month, which is open to both the residents of Bluffiview and other residents throughout the Crandall community.
“Thanks Mission Prep for helping us serve the residents at Bluffview Senior Village and the Crandall community,” The Center’s Richard Dunn said. “This team does an amazing job serving residents with fresh produce from the North Texas Food Bank and providing a friendly smile. Thank you for serving from the heart.”
Mission Prep is just one of several private schools that regularly sends students to assist The Center with its produce truck route during the year. Kaufman Christian School also sends around 15 students to The Center to help with the truck during the school year, while a group from St. Anne’s Catholic Student group helps during the summer. Texas Health Resources in Kaufman also regularly sends a few employees to help each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.