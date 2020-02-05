County Clerk’s office collects funds for GED tests

Laura Hughes and her kind staff at the Kaufman County Clerk’s Office went above and beyond putting their neighbors’ needs above themselves.
With hearts full of love, they collected enough funds for three ladies at the Genesis Center to take their GED test. This is truly a gift that will keep on giving into the future.
One student, Casandra, has already enrolled in college and will start her new journey in the fall. All three residents have successfully passed their tests and plan on attending college. Their hearts are now bubbling over with joy and a renewed self-esteem.
The staff and residents of the center sincerely appreciate the generosity of these county employees.
Way to go, Kaufman County Clerks Office!
