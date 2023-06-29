Veterans graduate from Jake E’s Horses and Heroes program

Jake E's Riding Round Up had its Horses and Heroes graduation event on June 24, for those who completed the equine therapy program.
Horses and Heroes offers clinical counseling incorporating horses for veterans, their spouses and dependents. Thirty-eight graduates in total completed the program. There were more than 50 people in attendance on Saturday who saw the veterans graduate and complete the program. The Lone Star Legacy Drill Team came out to support the event and performed with their horses for the veterans and their families, each rider holding up a flag for the branches of the armed forces. Jake E's Horses and Heroes Program's mission is PEACE: People through Equines and Christ Achieving Courage and Empowerment. The program includes one intake session and at least 12 riding sessions unless the therapist recommends additional sessions. The program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance (F.V.A.) that provide direct services to Texas Veterans and their families through programs like Jake E's Riding Round-Up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.