Life Bridge Church, part of the Foursquare Church, is rebuilding its congregation in Kaufman. The church is located on a five-acre campus and also is the home to a 45-person dormitory and conference center, and leaders hope it can expand to become a school of ministry.
Life Bridge works to serve as a bridge between Jesus Christ and his followers. One of the church’s mottos is “Everyone’s welcome, no one’s perfect, anything is possible – with God.”
Wayne and Sue Detweiler, the lead pastors at Life Bridge, were invited by the MidSouth District of the Foursquare Church to plant Life Bridge. The couple previously pastored a large, affluent church in Nashville, then relocated to McKinney to work at another church. The Foursquare Church is an evangelical Pentecostal denomination founded by 1923 by Aimee Semple McPherson.
Prior to arriving in Kaufman, Sue Detweiler said she and her husband had reached a turning point in their lives. Having lived for 28 years in Nashville, their children were grown, and they felt their ministry there was coming to an end. They prayed together, asking God for guidance. They were invited to visit a church in Virginia, but it just didn’t feel like the right fit, she said. Then she had a vision that they would be asked to Texas, and that was followed by an invitation to come to McKinney, then Kaufman.
“It’s a welcoming community,” Wayne Detweiler said of their work in Kaufman.
The Detweilers make an effort to reach those recovering from addictions, as well as their families.
“What’s the biggest need in the community?” they ask.
The church has three locations, a worship center, a conference center, and a fellowship center.
Members meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays for a family-style dinner and classes. Worship is at 10:30 on Sundays, with breakfast preceding the service at 10 a.m.
The church hosts marriage and teen retreats in the conference center, as well.
More information about the congregation and facility is available at https://lifebridgetx.com or on facebook at LifeBridgeChurchTexas.
