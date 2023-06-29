The city of Kaufman is having its annual Red, White & Boom event on July 1. The event will kick off in the morning with a 9 a.m. parade. The car show will follow after. The gates at the Kaufman Sports Complex will open at 4 p.m. with the cost of $20 per carload. There will be food and craft vendors, a kids zone, and outdoor yard games for the kids and families. Performances by Darrin Morris Band, Jake Bush, the Marcus Lindsey Band, and Bart Crow will also take place. The event will finish the night off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The City of Kaufman is excited to celebrate with the community. For more information visit www.Kaufmanevents.com
Kaufman hosting Red, White & Boom annual event Saturday
- Herald Staff Report
