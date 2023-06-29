The Kaufman High School Wind Ensemble has been invited to perform in the 2024 Premier Performance Invitational at Carnegie Hall in New York City. On March 8, 2024, students will have the opportunity to perform in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage of Carnegie Hall, which is considered by many as one of the finest concert venues in the entire world.
Carnegie Hall first opened its doors in 1891. It is a national historic landmark that comprises three venues: Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, Zankel Hall, and Weill Recital Hall. Carnegie Hall also supports educational activities throughout the city and beyond through its Weill Music Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.