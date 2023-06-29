The Terrell Chamber of Commerce’s annual Freedom Fest fireworks show will take place on July 4 at the Terrell Municipal Airport. The chamber is partnering with the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum for the third year to enhance the fireworks show with food vendors plus a kids zone of fun activities. A new event this year will be a car show outside the museum hosted by the Dallas Jaguar Club.

“Flying clubs, car, and motorcycle groups are frequent visitors to the museum,” explained Patrick Hotard, museum executive director. “The Dallas Jaguar Club visited last fall and enjoyed their visit. They wanted to know how they could help the museum, so we asked them to come back. They’ll be bringing several classic vehicles for a car show that will be just outside the museum at the north end of the airport.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.