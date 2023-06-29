The Terrell Chamber of Commerce’s annual Freedom Fest fireworks show will take place on July 4 at the Terrell Municipal Airport. The chamber is partnering with the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum for the third year to enhance the fireworks show with food vendors plus a kids zone of fun activities. A new event this year will be a car show outside the museum hosted by the Dallas Jaguar Club.
“Flying clubs, car, and motorcycle groups are frequent visitors to the museum,” explained Patrick Hotard, museum executive director. “The Dallas Jaguar Club visited last fall and enjoyed their visit. They wanted to know how they could help the museum, so we asked them to come back. They’ll be bringing several classic vehicles for a car show that will be just outside the museum at the north end of the airport.”
Also located on the taxiway outside the museum will be food vendors and a special kid zone with activities. The BFTS museum will be open with its unique photo booth, where visitors can record lasting memories.
Several aircraft will be on static display including an AT-6 Texan aircraft undergoing restoration and one of the early British-manufactured jets, the Provost.
Festivities will get underway at 5 p.m. with the fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m. Parking is free with the entrance off Industrial near the city’s service center. Drivers can watch for directional signs throughout the area for parking instructions. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and water. Visitors need to be aware of the construction on SH 34 between IH20 and Airport Road and make travel or viewing plans accordingly. A detailed map and schedule of events will be available at www.terrelltexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.