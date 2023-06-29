Several Kaufman Lions tennis players won medals at two different summer tournaments in Forney and Lindale on June 23 and June 24 respectively.
Several Kaufman Lions tennis players won medals at two different summer tournaments in Forney and Lindale on June 23 and June 24 respectively.
Top players for Kaufman at the Forney UTR tournament were as follows:
Connor Hubbert: first place finish in the flight one boys singles division.
Hubbert and Gary Negri: first place finish in the male doubles division.
Rodolfo Nunez: first place finish in the flight two boys singles division.
Levi Russell: second place finish in the flight three boys singles division.
Main performers for Kaufman at the Lindale tournament were as follows:
Hubbert: first place finish in the 10th grade through 12th grade boys singles division.
Nunez: captured the consolation title in the 10th grade through 12th grade boys singles division.
