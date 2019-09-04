Dr. Benjamin Brashear opened Brashear Family Medical in 2007 and his passion for helping patients has not faded.
Dr. Brashear grew up in South Texas and after graduating from Southwestern University in Georgetown, he furthered his education in medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Married with two children, he and his family live in Kaufman.
Dr. Brashear became a board certified Family Medicine physician in 2004, and then also became board certified in Hospice and Palliative Medicine in 2010.
Upon graduating medical school, Dr. Brashear completed his residency in Waco. In 2004 he moved to Terrell and worked with the Baylor Health Care System and the Terrell Hospital, until he and Practice Administrator Cheryl Johnson opened the clinic at his current Kaufman location in May 2007.
Dr. Brashear also admits patients to several local nursing homes and leads a busy hospice service. Along with three nurse practitioners, Dr. Brashear’s clinic services include seeing patients from 6 months and up for a full range of family medicine services.
Brashear Family Medical has grown exponentially since opening.
"Looking at our records from 2007, we have opened about 15,000 new patient files and we accept anywhere from 80 to 100 new patients a month," Dr. Brashear said.
Brashear Family Medical is located at 2801 Millennium Drive, Suite B and can be contacted at (972) 932-8555.
