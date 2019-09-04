Elsie Halbert Real Estate continues to grow

While residential owner-occupied home sales will always be a large part of their business, Elsie Halbert Real Estate has expanded their operations in both commercial sales and unique farm and ranch sales.
“We have had the opportunity to assist buyers and sellers in a number of unique commercial transactions over the past 12 months – including historical properties around the Kaufman square and even land targeted for potential development,” said Collett Halbert-Ricks, broker and owner.
In addition, Elsie Halbert Real Estate continues to serve customers looking to buy and sell both small and large farm and ranch properties. “These transactions are unique to our area and are outside the expertise of a lot of brokerages,” explained Casey Townsend, associate broker. “We are proud that our clients trust us to provide guidance with these types of transactions.” Recently the firm was awarded the listing to sell the old Kaufman City Lake, which includes a 500-acre lake on 738 acres.
After 30 years in the real estate business, Elsie Halbert Real Estate continues to expand their product offerings to better serve the needs of their customers.
