Children’s Shelter honors longtime director

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter Operating Board hosted a retirement reception for longtime Director La Reta Williams.
Williams served as the director for 23 years.
Attending the reception were several members of the A. Fern Norville Foundation, as well as State Rep. Keith Bell, who presented her with a certificate of appreciation from the Texas Legislature.
Also in attendance was the new director David Asbill, who began his duties on Monday, Jan. 6.
“La Reta is leaving some big shoes to fill, but we know that David is up to the task,” board members said. They appreciate her years of loving service to the area’s children.
