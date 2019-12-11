Sip and Shop is Thursday night
The Kaufman Downtown Merchants Group will host its final Sip and Shop event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 12. Santa will be located and available for pictures in front of The Charter Room. Refreshments and shopping will be provided by The Mercantile on Grove, Especially for You Gift Shop and Tea Room, The Charter Room and Hydrangea House Florist. Dinner will be available at Doe Belly's or My Love's Diner, with wine, beer and appetizers and more at Craft, Cork and Keg. A drawing for prizes from local merchants will be held at Especially For You, with all shoppers eligible to enter.
Grace Fellowship Baptist hosting parents’ night out.
Grace Fellowship Baptist Church is hosting a Parents’ Night Out from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Cost is $5 per child for the event, which will feature pancakes, popcorn and pajamas.
Register at www.gracekaufman.org/parentsnightout or pay at the door.
The church is hosting its Christmas concert at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, and “We Four Kings: A Christmas Whodunit” at 6 p.m. that night.
All are welcome to the 7 p.m. candlelight service on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The church is located at 7650 FM 1388 in Kaufman.
"Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” runs through Dec. 15
The Christmas production, "Yes Virginia There Is A Santa Claus" will close at The Talent Box, a nonprofit community theatre, located in The Wills Point Visual And Performing Arts Centre, 105 N. 4th Street, Wills Point at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Other performances this weekend are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14. The play is written by Francis Pharcellus Church.
Admission for this event is $12.50 for adults; $10 for seniors, students and military; $7 for children 12 and under, and children 3 and under attend for free. For reservations, information or questions, call the theatre at (214) 356-0505.
