Kaufman ISD announced that Matthew W. Nichols is the new leader at Kaufman High School. Nichols is a Baylor University graduate, also earning a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M Commerce and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University.
Nichols taught at Heritage Christian Academy, Palmer ISD and Mesquite ISD, where he also began his career in administration. He served as the assistant principal at John Horn High School in Mesquite and most recently as the associate principal at Terrell High School.
