Knights of Columbus donate to Genesis Center

The Knights of Columbus gave a donation to The Genesis Center to help purchase an ultrasound machine for the center’s new health care office.
Pictured are Billy Littleton, Grand Knight, James Duerr, Pastor Nancy Schoenle of the center, Bob Mase and Robert Repka. The donation was made on Jan. 10 and will be celebrated when the ultrasound arrives at the health care center.
