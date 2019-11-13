The grave of Thomas Priddy, who was a veteran of the War of 1812, will be commemorated at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fox Cemetery.
Priddy served in Captain Miles Vernon’s company in the militia in Tennessee. He was a pioneer settler in the Kaufman/Van Zandt County area who moved here from Mississippi in 1869, arriving in a wagon train of about 100 people consisting mainly of family members. He was born May 23, 1796 in Jefferson, Tennessee. He died on Dec. 28, 1876, at the age of 80.
The ceremony will be co-hosted by the Craig Austin Rowley Chapter of the General Society of the War of 1812, and the Captain James Burleson Chapter of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812.
The public is invited to attend. The Fox Cemetery is located near Rand. At the intersection of CR 2515 and FM 1836, go east to CR 110, and the the cemetery is on the left.
For information about the United States Daughters of 1812, visit http://www.usdaughters1812.org/.
For information about the General Society War of 1812, visit https://gswar1812.org/
