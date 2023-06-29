The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation wants to to work with local schools and employers to create a pipeline of trained workers for the jobs of the future.

One such initiative is that in the fall of 2024 there will be a dual credit paramedic training course through Kaufman High School and Trinity Valley Community College that seniors can take to get their certification as they finish high school

