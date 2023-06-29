The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation wants to to work with local schools and employers to create a pipeline of trained workers for the jobs of the future.
One such initiative is that in the fall of 2024 there will be a dual credit paramedic training course through Kaufman High School and Trinity Valley Community College that seniors can take to get their certification as they finish high school
“Recruiting and hiring paramedics and EMTS has become a big challenge,” said Stewart McGregor, executive director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation, at the group’s June 13 meeting. “There is a big skills gap right now when it comes to that.”
Graduates can start work as emergency medical personnel, or pursue medical, firefighting or law enforcement studies.
“We’re excited about that,” he said, and looks forward to helping build a pipeline of trained employees meet the needs of local employers.
McGregor also said he has met with TVCC officials to discuss the mostly vacant health sciences center the college has in Kaufman. He hopes the facility could be used for more career training, such as occupational safety classes or skills training.
In other action, McGregor said the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted a delegation from Taiwan in Richardson in May that he attended along with other EDC officials from around the region.
The Taiwanese officials and business owners are looking for partners for purchasing and selling technology in the area, touring facilities such as Texas Instruments.
“That was a good meeting,” McGregor said. “We got some good follow up from that and hopefully it may turn into some additional interest in Taiwanese companies wanting to be in North Texas.”
Two recent openings for new businesses in Kaufman also had themes promoting their new homes, McGregor said.
On June 19, The Rancher’s Wife, a new clothing boutique, held its grand opening on Kaufman Square. Within the first few days of the opening, 300 transactions were reported, not only contributing to the bottom line but impacting stores around them in a positive way. McGregor said he stopped by the store on their opening weekend, and there were 25 people shopping inside.
“They did a phenomenal job,” renovating their old space, and a mural in the back of the store states “Kaufman looks good on you.”
HTeaO, a sweet tea and coffee franchise with 112 locations in the Midwest and South, recently opened on Kings Fort Parkway, and the business also features a mural of Kaufman on the premises.
The EDC board welcomed new member Tommy Henricks, the executive director of STAR Transit.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve on the board,” Henricks said to board chairman Charles Gillenwater. “I’m excited to learn a little more about economic development and help the community. I hope that I can have a positive contribution here.”
