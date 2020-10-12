Early voting starts Oct. 13 at six locations throughout Kaufman County.Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 to Oct. 23.Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, then from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Hours are extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 through Oct. 30. Early voting is available at the following locations:• Forney ISD Administration at 600 S. Bois D’Arc St.• Forney Subcourthouse at 200 E. Main St.• Kaufman County Courthouse Annex at 100 N.Washington• Kemp Subcourthouse at 103 N. Main St.• Terrell Subcourthouse at 408 E. College St.• Trinity Family Church in Talty at 9670 County Road 214.A full list of polling locations on election day, Nov. 3, is available at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/getPollPlaces.do?idElection=44144&idVoter=114141549
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Karen Kay Acevedo
- City Mayors establish this year's rivalry "bet"
- Herald welcomes new reporter to staff
- OPINION: We need to study racist context of Kaufman's Confederate statue
- Joanne "Memee" Perry
- Armstrong found guilty of aggravated assault, receives 25 years: argument on Christmas Eve resulted in stabbing, death
- Armstrong found guilty of aggravated assault: argument on Christmas Eve resulted in stabbing, then death of 20-year-old woman
- Kaufman rolls past Carrolton Ranchview 56-6
- Historical societies host grave marking ceremony for veteran
- Carla Michelle Janicek
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.