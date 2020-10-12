Early voting starts Oct. 13 at six locations throughout Kaufman County.Voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 to Oct. 23.Early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, then from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25. Hours are extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 through Oct. 30. Early voting is available at the following locations:• Forney ISD Administration at 600 S. Bois D’Arc St.• Forney Subcourthouse at 200 E. Main St.• Kaufman County Courthouse Annex at 100 N.Washington• Kemp Subcourthouse at 103 N. Main St.• Terrell Subcourthouse at 408 E. College St.• Trinity Family Church in Talty at 9670 County Road 214.A full list of polling locations on election day, Nov. 3, is available at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/getPollPlaces.do?idElection=44144&idVoter=114141549

