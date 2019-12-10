Wanda Joyce Calhoun
Wanda Joyce Calhoun, 88, of Kaufman passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2019. She left behind a numerous amount of love, character, wisdom, wit, and items of her life-long memories and passion in everything that she has done (most of these are still appropriately tagged with her unique handwriting and marked with a price).
Wanda Allgood Calhoun was born on May 4, 1931 to Clyde Raymond and Irene Elizabeth Allgood in Anson, Texas. She married Grover Calhoun on June 8, 1957 at the Bacon Home in Kaufman, spending 55 years and creating several memories together before he passed away in 2013.
Wanda has influenced many through her early years of working in education, teaching in both Kaufman ISD and Crandall ISD between 1956 and 1970. Even then her job was never complete or solely in the field of education, she also owned antique shops and malls, shoe stores and fabric stores and barn shops, and those are just the additional few “businesses” she had. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, sewing, painting, pouring glasses of sweet tea and fixing a snack to anyone that walked in (most who knew her as “Aunt Wanda” or “Mammy”), and above all she thrived upon being an amazing host to all and in all venues of life.
Wanda was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Kaufman. Her most precious memories were with her family, doing the numerous things she enjoyed most, and Sunday lunches (which were honestly any day/everyday) being present with her dearest loved ones! Those who preceded her in death are her parents, her husband, and her siblings: Terry Allgood, Shirley Edwards, and C.R. Allgood. She will be sorely missed and leaving behind those to cherish her memory are: her beloved daughter Tamara Stahlman and husband Mont; grandchildren Callie Silvey and Cara “Annie” Stahlman; a great –grandchild, Jackson Silvey; and numerous nieces and nephews, her extended family, church, community members, and friends who will miss her dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.