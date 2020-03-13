The Coronavirus, more formally known as COVID-19, continues its spread across the globe. Believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, the disease was formally declared a pandemic this week by the World Health Organization.
As of March 12, there are a total of 1,215 cases of the Coronavirus in the United States, with 36 deaths reported thus far. Texas currently accounts for 23 of these cases. Texas counties with reports of the virus include: Collin, Dallas, Fort Bend, Gregg, Harris, Montgomery, and Tarrant County. The Houston Stock Livestock Show and Rodeo was cancelled this week.
The city of Kaufman issued a press release Thursday stating that staff are disinfecting city common areas twice a day, and there are no confirmed cases in the Kaufman area so far. The city also encouraged Kaufmanites to check the KISD website for updates on school functions.
The North Texas Water Municipal District says risk to the water appears to be low, and that standard disinfection practices are effective against the virus as long as they are carefully monitored. The CDC confirms that the virus has not been detected in drinking water, and that conventional water treatment methods are believed to be effective.
President Trump spoke from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, announcing a travel ban on 26 European countries. Travel to these countries will be restricted for 30 days starting Friday night. This travel ban excludes American citizens and permanent residents of the U.S.
The Center of Disease Control website has been constantly updated, and contains a plethora of information on COVID-19, including proper hand washing and cleaning recommendations.
Links to the CDC website, and Kaufman's press release can be found below.
https://www.kaufmantx.org/2266/COVID-19-Information
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
