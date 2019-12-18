Scurry-Rosser musicians advance

Two top musicians from Scurry-Rosser High School are advancing in the Association of Texas Small School Bands regional competition.
At auditions on Dec. 9, Anahi Ontiveros was selected as the fifth chair clarinet in the regional concert band, while Jacie Gray will play second chair oboe in the symphonic band.
The honor advances the two to try out for the Texas All State Band.
The two were the featured soloists in Scurry-Rosser’s marching show this fall, and Gray is the drum major this year, said Paul Martin, the school’s music director. “They work extremely hard,” he said of the two students.
On Jan. 11, they will join other music students from Sunnyville, Scurry-Rosser and Commerce at a performance in Canton. They also will audition to advance further in the 3A-4A category. Scurry-Rosser had eight students try out this month, along with 600 other students from North Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.