The local organizers of National Night Out found a creative way last week of providing an event during a time of pandemic.
The usual gathering of people in the park wasn't going to work. So, police and other first responders went to the people.
Having a caravan of police, firefighters and EMTs roll through your neighborhood might have seemed a little odd to some, but in the words of organizer Sharna Ellis, that one positive interaction a child has with a police officer can have lasting ramifications. We haven't seen a "defund the police" movement in Kaufman, and I certainly hope there isn't one. In an area of small police departments, our officers usually need all the funding they canget.
Having these types of events where children and families can talk to first responders outside of an emergency setting is key. It proves to both police and residents that we're all just people.
Thank you to the Kaufman Police Department and Ellis for continuing to organize this event during challenging times.
