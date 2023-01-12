The Kaufman Lady Lions varsity basketball team split District 14-4A games with Sunnyvale and Quinlan Ford on Jan. 3 and Jan.6 respectively at Kaufman High School and Quinlan Ford high School respectively.
State ranked Sunnyvale defeated Kaufman by a count of 47-22. But, the Lady Lions bounced back with an easy 54-22 victory over Quinlan Ford.
After these results, Kaufman’s record stands at 14-8 overall and 3-1 in District 14-4A play.
In the first quarter of the Sunnyvale game, the Lady Lions hung right with the Lady Raiders. By the end of the frame, Sunnyvale led 10-8. But, then in the second and third quarters combined, Sunnyvale outscored Kaufman 27-9 to take full control of this game.
However, in the Quinlan Ford game, the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Panthers 50-18 over the final three quarters to win in a blowout.
The main contributors for Kaufman in the Quinlan Ford game were as follows:
Kiersten Thomas: 30 points and 12 rebounds. Note: The freshman phenom scored a career high in points during this game. She shot 11 of 21 from the floor and eight of 11 from the free throw line.
Piper Wilburn: eight points, four rebounds, and five assists.
Kaylee Wrenn: eight points, five rebounds, and six steals.
Jordyn Prox: six points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals.
Notable players for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Wilburn: nine points and three rebounds.
Aubre Prox: five points.
Lillie Reven: three points and three rebounds.
Zoey Prox: eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.