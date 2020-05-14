The 2020 high school fishing season is over, and even though the year was cut short, the freshman team of Levi Gardner and Garron Kinney won the Kaufman Fishing Team Angler of the Year honors.
The duo finished in the top 10 of the Central Division against more than 210 teams. They placed in all the four central division tournaments of the Texas High School Bass Association. With that, they have also qualified for a summer postseason shoot out with all the top ten teams of the THSBA. Both boys want to thank their captain Ivan Slayton and sponsors, American State Bank, Wings Over Kaufman, What a Burger, Bass Pro Shops, MVP White Tails, Lasco Manufacturing, Classic Boat Loans, and Kaufman Lumber. Placing as the top anglers in the KHS club includes a $250 scholarship for each member.
