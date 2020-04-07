Kaufman County commissioners discussed ways to establish a more accurate and timely reporting process when reporting local cases of COVD-19.
At their Tuesday morning meeting, commissioners raised concerns that local case counts were not accurate, citing an incident this weekend where the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 cases of the virus in the county, then nine, then 16, then back to nine.
The primary concern, however, is the spread of the virus, explained Dr. Ben Brashear, the county health officer.
“There are likely hundreds of positive cases in Kaufman County,” he said, there has just been a lack of testing locally to confirm the true numbers.
Still, commissioners said they would like to have accurate numbers when possible.
“I think it’s important that the most information, the most specific and accurate information that we can feel confident about, be available to the citizens,” said Commissioner Ken Cates.
Brashear said as the number of cases grows statewide, there will be some discrepancies in numbers when they are first reported.
“Those numbers are very accurate within a couple days time,” he said.
Commissioners also voted that local hospital bed counts will be reported daily, though Brashear advised that the counts may be unnecessary because Kaufman County patients can overflow to Dallas hospitals.
“In Kaufman County, with only one hospital, there's really no need for us to try to micromanage their bed system,” Brashear said. If Texas Health Presbyterian in Kaufman runs low on respirators, for example, patients can be transferred to other hospitals.
