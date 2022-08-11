Halo of Hope, a grief support group meets every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at 12100 East Hwy 175, Kemp, TX 75143. If you or someone you know is going through a season of grief and would like to give or receive support, please feel free to join our group. For more information, contact Angela Bray, Facilitator at 903-603-1640.
Alcoholics Anonymous, A New Beginning (Kemp group) meets every Wednesday from 12 - 1 p.m. at 4022 Victor Blvd., Kemp, TX 75143. If you or a loved one has a problem with Alcohol, there is a solution. If your drinking is out of control, AA can help. For more information call or text 214.543.4463.
Alcoholics Anonymous, A New Beginning (Kaufman group) meets 7 days a week from 6-7 p.m. at 400 East Mulberry St., Kaufman, TX 75142 (Fellowship building behind the church). If you or a loved one has a problem with Alcohol, there is a solution. If your drinking is out of control, AA can help. For more information call 972.200.4383.
