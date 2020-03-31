The Scurry-Rosser girls basketball team has seven members who earned All-District honors.
Named do the first team All District are Allison McCown, Marliegh Stephens, Hanna Ward and Chloe Fischer.
Named to the second team are Emma Hitt and Hailey Mead. Honorable mention goes to Alexis Barnes.
On the boys team, Gunner Hill and Terrell Blanton earned the All-District distinction. Making the second team were Jacob Holbrook and Jaxon Jonas.
Honorable mention is Madden Haynes.
