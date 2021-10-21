The Kaufman Lion varsity cross country teams roared with delight as they devoured the competition to win their respective 14th straight district titles. The District 13-4A cross country meet took place on Oct. 11 at the Kaufman Sports Complex.
In the team competition, the Lady Lions posted a fantastic score of 19 points. For the record, the Lady Lions easily out-ran Sunnyvale High School, who placed second, by some 44 points. Individually, Kaufman saw all of their varsity girl runners at this meet finish in the top 10.
The three varsity girls teams that qualified to the Class 4A Region II Meet from District 13-4A are Kaufman, Sunnyvale, and Nevada Community.
The ladies who earned the top 10 accolades for Kaufman in their two-mile race were as follows:
Kathryn Tucker: individual district champion with a time of 12:29.
Barbara Ruiz: third place overall with a time of 12:45.
Joselyne Sanchez: fourth place overall with a time of 13:13.
Madison Thurston: fifth place overall with a time of 13:16.
Kadence Wolfe: sixth place overall with a time of 13:46.
Molly Burleson: 10th place overall with a time of 14:24.
The Kaufman varsity boys also dominated in the team competition. All of the varsity runners for the Kaufman boys’ team at this meet finished in the top 10. Overall, the Kaufman boys comfortably defeated Terrell, who placed second, by some 44 points.
The three varsity boys teams that qualified to the Class 4A Region II Meet are Kaufman, Terrell, and Nevada Community.
The young men who earned top 10 honors for Kaufman in their three-mile race were as follows:
Edwin Rivera: individual district champion with a time of 16:22.
Yahir Flores: second place overall with a time of 17:02.
Edward Rivera: third place overall with a time of 17:17.
Pierce Drake: fourth place overall with a time of 17:52.
James Rayas: sixth place overall with a time of 18:19.
Adan Gutierrez: seventh place overall in a time of 18:31.
Alex Sanchez: ninth place overall with a time of 18:42.
The Kaufman Lion cross country teams will compete next at the Class 4A Region II Meet on Oct. 25 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.
The scheduled start times for the Class 4A Region II Meet races are 11 a.m. for girls and 11:30 a.m. for boys.
