Terrell Housing will be accepting Housing Choice Vouchers (formerly known as Section 8) applications for their waiting list beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. The application deadline closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
The Housing Choice Voucher is a rental housing assistance program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The program assists very low-income persons, families, the elderly and persons with disabilities to reside in safe, decent, rental housing they can afford.
“It has been approximately four years since the previous Housing Choice Voucher waiting list closed. We are very elated for another opportunity to assist more families and individuals in need of rental assistance,” said Housing Director Jamarcus Ayers.
Applicants needing assistance completing their application can contact Terrell Housing at (972) 551-6600, ext. 3556 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) to set up an appointment.
Individuals who require a paper application as a reasonable accommodation may contact the Housing Department and an application will be mailed to them. Completed applications should be returned to:
Terrell Housing Department
P.O. Box 310 Terrell, Texas 75160.
Applications are available at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/TX3044. After the waiting list closes, a lottery will be conducted to select 600 applicants from the applications received. In the lottery process, applicants meeting the local preferences will be targeted first.
Terrell Housingpreferences include the following:
•Persons with a disability
•Families with children
•Persons 62 years of age and older
Housing assistance is contingent on eligibility for the program and availability of funding.
Application status and information regarding placement on the waiting list will be available online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/TX3044 on December 23, 2020
