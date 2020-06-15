On Thursday, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a missing eight-year- old autistic girl from the 1000 block of Hampton in the Windmill Farms Community, near Forney. The call came at 12:47 p.m.
The child was located in a nearby pond and transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
“We do not suspect any foul play; it is a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
