Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kaufman County residents benefit from record loan month for RelyOn Credit Union
- Kaufman County sees high number of early voters
- Kaufman choir students advance to region, pre-area
- Confederate statue protest goes about peacefully
- Gary Campbell High School early graduate
- KISD recognizes Zaby, Murrey
- Connie Gail Taylor
- It's time to select a pumpkin
- National Principals Month recognizes principals' dedication
- Karen Kay Acevedo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.