To the editor:
Animal fosters and adopters are needed at the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake during these difficult times!
With the Coronavirus, Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake (HSCCL) has more animals arriving and less adoptions. HSCCL urgently needs to move as many animals as they can out of the HSCCL shelter into foster homes or with new families. The shelter is filling up to capacity due to intakes and decreased adoptions. With the cancelling of all adoption events around the lake, the ASPCA Transport Program (Proud Paws) has been suspended. This means that HSCCL and the ASPCA are not able to move any of our local animals to any other locations that need animals (it could cause overcrowding at another shelter). The ASPCA Transport Program was a huge program for HSCCL - helping to adopt out dozens of animals per month. With the loss of both of these vital programs - the animals at HSCCL need help!
With everyone going into isolation, now is the perfect time for companionship with a cute dog or cat (HSCCL does have the cutest in town!), or at the very least - give them a safe haven during this time of uncertainty. So whether you are thinking about adopting, or willing to be a foster parent for a few weeks, let HSCCL know! They are asking just for a three- to four-week commitment for fosters (foster families for medium/large dogs are their greatest need). You can contact them at (903) 432-3422. You can also complete the adoption and foster applications online at: https://hsccl.org/adoptable-pets/adoption-fees.
HSCCL has also created a new process to follow the social distancing recommendations - you will not need to come into the office, they will bring the animals outside to greet you. Visits will be by appointment only (no walk-ins at this point). That way we can complete adoptions and fosters while maintaining social distancing and ensuring proper cleaning before, and after, each appointment. We are now open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So far the feedback has been extremely positive about this concierge service. Call HSCCL to make an appointment at (903) 432-3422.
You can also follow the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake on Facebook to see all updates about the ways you can help the homeless animals in our area. HSCCL appreciates any, and all, support from our community!
The Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake (HSCCL) is a non- profit 501(C)3 organization serving the animals and people of Henderson County, Kaufman County, and its surrounding municipalities. We are rescuing and caring for more than 3,200 animals each year. We provide shelter, food, medical treatment and care for animals brought to the facility. Our mission is to promote humane treatment of animals through care, education, and advocacy.
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
Tool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.