The following is from Mike Slye, city manager for Kaufman, on Thursday, March 12:
As you continue to hear about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we would like to update you on the steps we, as Kaufman city staff, are taking to prepare, should we have cases in our community.
Internally, we have established a staff team, led by Fire Chief Ronnie Davis, which regularly monitors Kaufman County Emergency Operations, regional, state, and federal information.
Staff is disinfecting city common areas within our buildings twice a day. Staff participates in regional and state public health conference calls and continues to monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC page at www.cdc.gov has proved to be extremely informative and helpful. We want to emphasize that as of now, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman or the Kaufman area. However, if there are in the future, we will be advised by local health officials.
We also received communication from the North Texas Water Municipal District (the city’s wholesale water provider). Here are a few key takeaways:
• Based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low.
• Coronaviruses (and other viruses) do not persist in chlorinated/chloraminated waters, such as those used in the water treatment process and the transmission of drinking water.
• Standard municipal wastewater system disinfection practices, including ultraviolet irradiation and/or chlorination, are effective in controlling the virus provided utilities monitor and maintain required disinfection levels during treatment.
Please visit the KISD website at www.kisd.net for more information about how our local schools are preparing and preventing COVID-19.
We respectfully ask that if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to please stay home. We offer many services online or by phone to conduct business, such as permit requests, online utility bill payment, and municipal court inquiries/business.
If you need other accommodations or have specific questions about what options are available to those who cannot come to City Hall during this period, please call (972) 932-2216. We will do our best to accommodate those who cannot come to City Hall due to sickness during this time.
For more information about how we are preparing and other informational links, please visit our website at www.kaufmantx.org.
The city is working diligently to stay on top of this ever-evolving situation and to keep you informed as it develops.
