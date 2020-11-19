Kaufman City Hall will be closing its doors effective Nov. 30, according to City Manager Mike Slye. This decision is in response to the COVID-19 spike in Kaufman County and the state of Texas.
City officials are asking all residents to transact their business online. Sly noted that appointments may be arranged in person or via telephone. In-person meetings will be conducted one-on-one. Residents will be screened upon entering the building.
City Hall doors will remain closed until further notice, Slye said.
